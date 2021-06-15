JEFFERSON CITY − Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 271 into law Tuesday morning, which sets a limit on local health officials' authority and prohibits local COVID-19 vaccine passports.
The bill was sponsored by Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O'Fallon). It originally started as a legislation to help local governments be more accountable and transparent. The health officials' limitations and ban on passports came in the final weeks of session.
House Bill 271 says local health officials may only issue public health orders that directly or indirectly restrict access to business, churches, schools or "other places of assembly" for 30 calendar days in a 180-day period when the governor has declared a state of emergency.
If the governor does not issue a state of emergency, local orders only may be issued for 21 days in a 180-day period. The order can be extended more than once, with two-thirds vote by the local government.
“This legislation I am signing today requires local leaders to be more transparent in their reasoning and accountable for their decisions when it comes to public health orders,” Gov. Parson said in a news release.
Counties and local governments who receive public funds from requiring COVID-19 vaccination documentation, which means Missourians will not have to show proof of vaccination in order to access public transportation or other public services.
“It also prohibits local, publicly funded entities from requiring a vaccine passport in order for residents to use public services, and while we encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, it is not the government's job to force them," Gov. Parson said.
Wiemann's bill also creates the Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database, which will be an easy-to-use, downloadable database, allowing taxpayers to search expenditures and payments received and made by counties and municipalities.
A press release from the House says most of the provisions in the bill are now set to become law on Aug. 28. The limitations on emergency health orders take effect immediately.