JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) state operating budget bill Thursday.
The bill includes approvals for investments in Missouri's infrastructure, communities, workforce, education systems, public safety resources and public services.
According to a press release on the bill signing, the budget is approximately $47.5 billion, including $12.5 billion in general revenue.
"We want to thank all of the legislators who helped pass this historic budget that cements our state's strong financial position and provides tremendous opportunities for Missourians, both today and tomorrow," Gov. Parson said. "Informed by the needs of Missourians all across the state, we have once again passed a balanced and conservative budget that benefits every Missourian."
Gov. Parson also issued 32 line-item vetoes, including $500 million to pay for a tax rebate program, totaling almost $644 million.
The tax rebate program would have provided $500 to Missourians making less than $150,000 individually or $300,000 jointly.