JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate bills 3 and 5 and House bill 3 into law Wednesday morning, as a result of the special session called to pass income tax cuts and extend agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years.
SB 3 and 5 reduces Missourians' income tax liability by making several changes to income tax laws in Missouri. Some of these changes are:
- Reducing the top individual income tax rate from 5.2 to 4.95%, resulting in the majority of taxpaying Missourians seeing an approximately five percent decrease in their tax liability
- Eliminating the bottom income tax bracket, allowing Missourians to earn their first $1,000 tax free
- Allowing an additional .15% top income tax rate reduction to 4.8% when net general revenues increase by $175 million
- Eliminating income taxes for individuals making less than $13,000 a year and couples making less than $26,000
- Allowing three additional .1% top income tax rate reductions in future years when net general revenue increases by $200 million, adjusted for inflation
HB 3 was also signed into law, which extends and creates several agriculture tax credit programs that are intended to help develop key areas of Missouri's agricultural industry. HB 3 includes:
- Extending the expiration of the meat processing facility investment tax credit
- Creating a tax credit program for Missouri retail dealers of higher ethanol blend fuels
- Creating a tax credit program for Missouri retail dealers of biodiesel
- Creating a tax credit program for Missouri biodiesel producers
- Creating a tax credit program for establishing or improving urban farming operations
- Extending the expiration of the Rolling Stock Tax Credit program
- Extending the expiration of the Agricultural Product Utilization Contributor Tax Credit
- Extending the expiration of the New Generation Cooperative Incentive Tax Credit
- Extending the Wood Energy Tax Credit program
- Exempting utility vehicles for agriculture use from state and local sales and use taxes
- Creating the Specialty Agricultural Crops Act
- Amending the Family Farms Act to modify the definition of small farmer
Due to additional rate reductions and revenue triggers, once fully realized, SB 3 and 5 will reduce the top income tax rate in Missouri to 4.5%, according to Parson's office.
Last week, Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said there are better ways to benefit lower-income Missourians.
"Honestly the biggest way to reach working-class folks is not by touching income taxes," Merideth said. "It's by touching the taxes that hurt them the most everyday. That's sales tax and property tax."
"Every Missourian can support sending less of their money to the government, and we trust Missourians to make decisions with their own money," Gov. Parson said in a news release.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said on Tuesday that the tax credits weren't a huge deal for Missouri farmers, but that they were necessary.
"Do I believe that it goes above and beyond to help the agriculture community? Probably not," Rizzo said. "But it maintains the status quo, which in my opinion, is what they need."