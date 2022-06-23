JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 652 into law Thursday, exempting 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets from Missouri state and local sales taxes.
The announcement comes after Kansas City was selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup last week.
The new law authorizes state and local sales tax exemptions on tickets sold to attend the 2026 FIFA Word Cup matches held in Kansas City.
According to the press release, the exemption was a requirement for Kansas City to be selected a 2026 World Cup host city. The World Cup is expected to generate nearly $700 million in economic activity for the region.
"We are thrilled that Kansas City has been chosen as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, and we are signing this legislation today to show our appreciation and fulfill our obligation as good hosts," Gov. Parson said.