JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson is set to give the 2021 State of the State address on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The State of the State address is a time for the Governor to outline policy and budget goals for the year. Parson's office has said little though about the contents of his 2021 speech. Some mid-Missouri state representatives are anticipating COVID-19 to lead the conversation, especially when it comes to the economy, education and vaccine distribution.
To Sara Walsh, the Republican representative of District 50 and the Majority Caucus Chair, the State of the State address this year is an opportunity for Parson to establish the next steps in handling the pandemic.
"I would anticipate that I'm sure he's gonna give us an update of where things are at and then give us that goal envision and path forward," Walsh said. "I think the Governor has said it well many times before where he talks about livelihood and then also life-- there's a balance there."
Walsh said she's heard the most concerns from her constituents about vaccine distribution and education.
Chuck Bayse, the Republican representative of District 47, said his constituents also have similar concerns.
Bayse said he wants Parson to speak on COVID-19 liability during the address.
"I imagine he's going to touch on the challenges that we're facing not just in K-12, but also higher education," Bayse said. "Everybody's facing difficulties with COVID-19 and trying to manage it the best way possible. It seems like the goal posts change every now and then and we're faced with new recommendations from the CDC."
Martha Stevens, the Democratic representative of District 46, said she hopes Parson addresses the pandemic in relation to typical State of the State topics.
"Traditionally the Governor has talked about issues around workforce development, but I think when we're talking about priority issues, we have to tie in how the impact of COVID-19 and the pandemic we're dealing with really impacts those goals."
Stevens said she hopes Parson addresses the current state Missouri is in when it comes to COVID-19 relief and vaccine distribution, because that's what Missourians want to know about.
"I would love for him to talk about the fact that here in Missouri -- the news that came out recently -- that we rank 50th right now when it comes to vaccine distribution," Stevens said. "I've had so many constituents over the last several days reach out to me who are just alarmed by that."
