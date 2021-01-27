Weather Alert

MOZ026-034-041-042-047>051-059-060-062-072-073-084-099-271800- /O.CON.KLSX.WW.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-210127T1800Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Crawford MO-Franklin MO- Gasconade MO-Iron MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery MO-Osage MO- Reynolds MO-Shelby MO-Warren MO-Washington MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, Mexico, Sullivan, Union, and Washington 309 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$