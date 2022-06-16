JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will be signing several House and Senate bills into law on Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of those bills, and what they cover.

Senate bills:

  • Senate bill 799 modifies the offense of escaping from custody.
  • Senate bill 725 modifies provisions relating to ground ambulance services.
  • Senate bill 655 modifies provisions relating to Missouri local government employees retirement system in order to provide for coverage of certain employee classes.
  • Senate bill 718 designates the third week of September as "Historically Black College and University Week" in Missouri and modifies provisions regarding higher education.

House bills:

  • House bill 2162 modifies provisions related to opioid addiction treatment.
  • House bill 1472 modifies provisions relating to the offense of money laundering.

The signings will begin at 11 a.m. at the Capitol.

