JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will be signing several House and Senate bills into law on Thursday.
Here is a breakdown of those bills, and what they cover.
Senate bills:
- Senate bill 799 modifies the offense of escaping from custody.
- Senate bill 725 modifies provisions relating to ground ambulance services.
- Senate bill 655 modifies provisions relating to Missouri local government employees retirement system in order to provide for coverage of certain employee classes.
- Senate bill 718 designates the third week of September as "Historically Black College and University Week" in Missouri and modifies provisions regarding higher education.
House bills:
- House bill 2162 modifies provisions related to opioid addiction treatment.
- House bill 1472 modifies provisions relating to the offense of money laundering.
The signings will begin at 11 a.m. at the Capitol.
KOMU 8 will livestream the signing ceremonies on KOMU.com and the KOMU 8 News app.