JEFFERSON CITY − Despite passing in the Missouri General Assembly in May, Blair's Law will not go into effect this summer after Gov. Mike Parson vetoed the bill Thursday.
Parts of Senate bill 189 would have elevated the charges for reckless discharge of a firearm, otherwise known as celebratory gunfire, within the limits of a municipality.
State lawmakers passed the bill in early May, nearly 12 years after the death of 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane.
Blair was killed when a stray bullet struck her in the neck on the Fourth of July in 2011. Her mother, Michele Shanahan DeMoss, caught her before she fell to the ground.
Since Blair's death, Shanahan DeMoss has been pushing for lawmakers to pass legislation that would elevate charges for celebratory gunfire.
Parson explained he did support parts of SB 189, including Blair's Law, Max's Law, increased penalties for violent repeat sex offenders and gun crimes and the creation of a separate fund for the police defender system.
But Parson said in a letter that he did not agree with two amendments within the bill.
The first amendment would have given those convicted of sexual offenses an opportunity to have their records expunged and removed from the sex offender registry. Parson said it "failed to detail specific standards of proof for the court to consider."
The second amendment would have expanded qualifications for those exonerated based on DNA evidence to receive payment from the state.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Department says there's more to safety when it comes to celebratory gunfire.
"Celebratory gunfire can be very dangerous," Callaway County Sgt. Investigator Crystal Kent said. "Anytime you're using a firearm, you need to treat it like a loaded gun, no matter what. Whether there's a bullet in it or not. You need to make sure you're pointing the barrel in the direction that you attend to shoot and make sure you have a backstop"
Not only does Kent recommend these safety measures when using a gun, but she says that people must remember laws of gravity.
"We need to remember, whatever goes up, will come down," Kent said. "You don't know what your backstop is at that point, you don't know where that bullet's gonna travel, you don't know who it could harm or what it could harm, whether it's a resident or a person."
It's unclear whether Shanahan DeMoss will be advocating for Blair's Law again next session.
Shanahan DeMoss owns "Blair's Foster Socks" where she takes donations to give socks to foster children. One of Blair's hopes was to start a nonprofit organization to help young kids feel welcomed in a new community, according to Shanahan DeMoss.