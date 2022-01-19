JEFFERSON CITY − In his State of the State address Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson focused on budget priorities and spending goals for the American Rescue Plan Act.

Gov. Parson's priorities and goals include Missouri's workforce and education, infrastructure, agriculture, community development, health care and public safety.

The governor recognized multiple guests in attendance Wednesday, including Fulton Middle School Principal Beth Houf, who was named the 2022 National Principal of the Year, Nichols Career Center welding student Cody Elliot and Paris' FFA chapter members.

Gov. Parson ended his address by recognizing U.S. Martine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz. Cpl. Schmitz, a Wentzville native, was killed in the August 2021 Kabul airport attack.

"He did his duty with honor and without question to protect freedom for his family, his community, his state, and his nation," Gov. Parson said.

Workforce and education

Gov. Parson said he wants to permanently establish the Missouri Fast Track program, which is currently a grant that addresses workforce needs. It helps adults pursue a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in an area recognized as high need.

He also proposed setting aside $31 million for colleges and universities through MoExcels and $20 million for the state's career centers.

The governor said he wants to raise starting pay for teachers to $38,000 a year and proposed fully funding the Foundation Formula, which is the state's primary method of distributing money to public schools.

He recommended setting aside $470 million to fund capital improvement projects at state community colleges and four-year institutions.

The governor also again, proposed a 5.5% cost of living adjustment for all state employees.

Infrastructure

Gov. Parson called for a major infrastructure investments, including the following:

$75 million for the Transportation Cost-Share program

$100 million for low-volume roads

$400 million for drinking water, wastewater and storm water systems

$400 million toward broadband expansion projects

Parson noted that the broadband expansion project would provide access to rural and underserved urban areas. It would be the largest broadband investment in the state's history, affecting more than 75,000 households, according to a news release.

Agriculture

Gov. Parson said agriculture is the state's number one economic driver. He recommended expanding agriculture innovation and workforce programs with a $10 million investment.

Community Development

The governor proposed creating a statewide revitalization program so the state can make long-term investments in Missouri's communities.

By allocating $250 million, Gov. Parson said the grant program could encourage investments with local matching.

He also proposed investing $69 million toward the construction of the Rock Island Trail. It will become the largest circular rail-to-trail network in the nation, Gov. Parson said.

Health care

Gov. Parson said health care networks across the state need to be strengthened. He recommended giving $34 million to increase telehealth and telemedicine services in rural communities.

He also said the construction of a new multi-agency health lab could increase cross-collaboration.

He called for doubling the capacity of Missouri's six autism centers. He said it could help families with the diagnosis and treatment of autism, and help reduce wait times.

Public safety

Gov. Parson proposed upgrading the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training academies by investing $11 million and providing more scholarships. He said the investment will help recruitment and retention efforts for law enforcement officers.

He also asked the General Assembly to invest nearly $140 million to certain community health centers for capital improvements. This will help meet the increased demand for mental health and substance use disorder services, he said.

Legislative priorities

Gov. Parson asked the General Assembly to establish a Cash Operating Expense Fund, which would set aside 2.5% of general revenue to mitigate budget cuts and provide greater flexibility during emergencies.

He said it was the "responsible thing to do" in order to "achieve financial stability when the rainy days come."