JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Sweden and Germany for an international trade mission from March 10 to March 17.
The trade mission hopes to build relationships with international figures and to promote Missouri's ability to trade. Parson will meet with government officials, diplomats and business leaders in Stockholm, Sweden, and Frankfurt and Stuttgart, Germany.
Missouri exported nearly $710 million in goods to Sweden and Germany in 2022. Goods like electrical equipment and fabricated metal products were popular in Sweden, and chemicals and pharmaceutical products were popular in Germany.