JEFFERSON CITY – Judge Paul Wilson became chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri on Thursday.
Wilson succeeds George Draper III, who will still stay on the court.
Wilson graduated from Drury College for his undergraduate education and the University of Missouri for law. He clerked at the Supreme Court of Missouri and then the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit before becoming a litigation associate at the New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.
He returned to Missouri in 1996, working in the Attorney General's office as the deputy chief of staff for litigation and then the counsel for budget and finance in the office of administration. He later served as a circuit judge in Cole County and worked with the Columbia Law firm Van Matre, Harrison, Hollis, Taylor and Bacon PC.
In December of 2012, former Gov. Jay Nixon appointed him to the Supreme Court of Missouri. Voters in November 2014 retained him for a 12-year term.
Wilson's term as chief justice runs through June 30, 2023.