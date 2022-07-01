JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will use a mixture to seal pavement in seven southwest counties mixture beginning the week of July 11.
The seal coat is to maintain and preserve the roadway and to keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life. The counties are Benton County, Bates County, Barton County, Dallas County, Polk County, Hickory County, and Cedar County.
Drivers can expect reduced speed limits of 45 mph where contractor crews are working. Signs and message boards will also alert drivers to the work zone.
Flaggers and pilot cars will direct drivers through work zones. Motorists should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.
Weather or scheduling delays may alter the work schedule.
The total cost of the project is $2.7 million. It is expected to be completed by September 1, 2022. Drivers can find more information on where the pavement sealing will be performed online.