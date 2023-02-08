JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House of Representatives heard House Bill 301 Wednesday, which would address violent crime and public safety in the state.
The bill initially passed in committee with 6 Ayes, 3 Noes, and 1 Absence. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) authored the bill heard today in the bill perfection meeting.
The bill would give the governor power to appoint a special prosecutor to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to handle most cases involving violent crime if he determines there’s a public health and safety threat in Missouri cities.
The special prosecutor would hold the role for five years and could hire up to 15 attorneys with the state, providing the budget.
One particular point of interest during the perfection hearing was the language surrounding unlawful firearm offenses in the state. The bill states:
"Current law provides that a person commits the offense of unlawful possession of a firearm if the person knowingly possesses a firearm and the person has been convicted of a felony. This bill changes the provision to apply only to individuals who have been convicted of a violent felony, as defined in the bill."
Rep. Justin Sparks (R-Wildwood) said this new measure could help lower the violent crime seen in cities such as St. Louis by preventing youth from owning weapons.
"In times past it kind of seems like the cities take care of themselves, the rural areas take care of themselves," Sparks said. "What we are seeing now is what happens in our cities actually does affect the entire state for all Missourians."
The bill now moves on to fiscal review where if approved, will go to the Senate floor.