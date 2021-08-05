Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp

PERRYVILLE − A Perryville man became the latest state record holder after catching a world record sized bighead carp in July.
A news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirmed Matt Neuling caught the 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp on July 24, while bowfishing at Lake Perry.
“I was out with my buddy early that morning when we both shot what we thought was a 30-pound grass carp,” Neuling said. “My buddy’s arrow pulled out, but mine shot straight through and stayed in there.”
Neuling said his friend was able to shoot another arrow into the fish. Both were surprised at how massive the fish turned out to be.
The carp was weighed on a certified scale in Perry County, beating the existing bowfishing world record of 104-pounds, 15-ounces.
It's the eighth state record fish recorded in 2021.
“It’s just crazy,” Neuling laughed. “You know, I set that goal of breaking a record every time I go out to fish, but I never would have thought I’d be breaking a record with this fish.”
MDC staff took the head of the fish in an effort to age it. Neuling used the other parts of the fish for catfish bait.
“When fish get this size, we estimate it to be at least 10-years-old,” MDC Fisheries Program Specialist Andrew Branson said in a news release. “Bighead carp are an invasive fish from Asia. This particular fish is an example of just how well an invasive species can thrive if given the opportunity. We encourage people to harvest these fish to help remove them from our waters.”