MISSOURI - The Department of Health and Senior Services posted a sample application and instructions for the Personal Marijuana Cultivation Licenses on their website Friday. The department will start accepting applications February 6.
Requirements for applying for a license include being a Missourian, being over the age of 21 and paying a $100 application fee.
In a press release, attorney Dan Viets said: "This is a very important part of the new marijuana law passed by Missouri voters. The option to cultivate cannabis for one's own use provides an alternative for those who choose not to patronize commercial marijuana dispensaries. Personal cultivation is a far less expensive way to obtain cannabis and, for many, provides a greater degree of personal satisfaction."
Jonathan Barfield, owner and operator of Grow Buddies Garden and Hydroponic Supply, said he's had many customers coming in and asking about this new license.
"After helping another company within the area, I saw a need where there were a lot of individuals," Barfield said. "And you'd be surprised, they're the meemaw and papas of the world, just now coming out of the closets to ask the questions that they have been unable to ask for many generations."
Barfield said one such experience stands out to him.
"One of the most exciting things for me was one day working on a sales floor when an elderly couple came in," Barfield said. "They were dressed up in their Sunday best, looking amazing. I introduce myself and they said they really wanted to start growing indoors this year. I said 'No problem, what exactly are we trying to grow?' At that point, Papa, who was about 5 foot 6, whips out his phone and shows me his 9 foot cannabis plants. It was the greatest experience I've had helping individuals in a Cannabis-related situation."
There are a few limitations that come along with obtaining a license. Marijuana plants must be kept in a locked, secure location that isn't able to be seen by the public. The license has to be displayed somewhere in the cultivation area as well. There's also a limit on the number of plants.
"Adults will be able to cultivate up to six mature plants, along with six plants which are over 14 inches but are not yet mature, and another six plants which are seedlings which are under 14 inches," Viets said. "That's a total of 18 plants at a time."
Viets said people can keep the yield from those plants, whatever the amount as long as it is in their home. They can also distribute up to 3 ounces of their homegrown marijuana at a time to other adults.
Barfield said he struggles with the size limits on plants.
"Plants are not a carbon cutout," Barfield said. "They're not one for one. I could grow one plant that could fill up a 10 by 10 room by itself. Or I could take multiple hundreds and put them in there and fill it up as well."
Barfield also believes many of the requirements you might have to follow for various marijuana licenses might not have been apart of Amendment 3 in the first place.
"The sad part is that since we have put our check in the box [and voted to pass Amendment 3], they are now adjusting and tweaking a few things," Barfield said. "After all the tallies were counted some pieces of information were adjusted which would possibly have made other people think twice about the way in which they wanted to vote for Amendment 3."
Viets said that as long as people read all the fine print on Amendment 3, they would have known that these limitations were always apart of it.
"People who chose to read it certainly knew all of this," Viets said. "Missouri has what is probably one of the most liberal, one of the most permissive and progressive cultivation laws in the nation."
Barfield said about 90% of his customers have been asking marijuana-related questions since Amendment 3 passed in November.
However, in Barfield's opinion, the word 'legalization' doesn't exactly fit in with what Missouri is currently experiencing with cannabis.
"Marijuana is not legal in the state of Missouri," Barfield said. "Recreational use and purchasing small amounts for consumption is different than legalization. Legalization would mean it is monitored and handled just like wheat, corn or tomatoes, with nobody inside of our garden telling us what can and can't be grown."
The state will also begin issuing micro-licenses later this year. The eligibility requirements include having a low income, having relatively little property, or living in an unaccredited school district, or having been arrested or having a close family member who has been arrested for marijuana.