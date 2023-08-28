COLUMBIA − As of Monday, direct access for physical therapy services is now available for Missourians.
Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate bill 51 into law on April 27, which allows patients to see a physical therapist without a referral or prescription from a physician. Patients can now schedule appointments or walk into a physical therapy clinic and be seen.
Wendy Nall, president of the Missouri chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association, believes direct access will allow patients to seek a physical therapist quicker.
"I can come in two days and be treated, maybe not miss as much work because I twisted my ankle, maybe not have to miss as much sick time, because [before], I had to make a physician's appointment to get a referral to come see a physical therapist," Nall said.
Before the bill was passed, Missouri was one of three states that didn't allow patients to seek direct care from physical therapist.
Nall was able to be a part of the 10-year process to help SB 51 pass. There were a lot of stumbling blocks throughout the journey, but he reiterated how he cherishes being part of history.
"It's kind of unique when you can see something good come out of Jefferson City that's going to benefit citizens of Missouri," he said. "It's going to help folks in rural districts and underrepresented areas."
The bill still mandates that physical therapist must consult with an approved health care provider after every 10 visits or 30 days, whichever occurs first, before continuing therapy.