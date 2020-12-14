ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say four people were shot outside a downtown St. Louis restaurant this weekend during an argument among several people.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened late Saturday night outside Reign Restaurant.

Police say a 23-year-old man shot in the back and side and a 29-year-old man shot in the chest underwent surgery and were in critical but stable condition.

Officials say a 36-year-old man hit in the buttocks and a 22-year-old woman shot in a foot are expected to fully recover.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows a group of people were arguing in front of the restaurant when several began firing at each other.

