INDEPENDENCE, Mo. − An Independence, Missouri police officer was killed Wednesday after being shot by a wanted man who opened fire on officers.
Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was first listed in critical condition. He later succumbed to injuries, according to Independence Police.
Madrid-Evans was still in training after graduating from the police academy in July.
The Independence Police Foundation is leading efforts to raise $10,000 to assist his family with expenses.
Those interested in making donations can visit the police foundation’s website.