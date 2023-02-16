KANSAS CITY— A crash involving a patrol car in Kansas City left an officer, a K9 police dog and a pedestrian dead Wednesday night.
According to Facebook post from the Kansas City Police Department, the K9 officer and his dog were on duty when the crash happened.
The department said the team was patrolling the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard when another vehicle hit theirs, causing it to then hit a pedestrian.
Both the pedestrian and the police canine died at the scene; the officer later died at the hospital.
The driver of the citizen vehicle suffered minor injuries and is in custody for further investigation.
The officer killed was a 20-year-old veteran of KCPD and was assigned to the canine unit for nearly three years.
KCPD says the investigation is being led by the Traffic Investigation Section.