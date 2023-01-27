Police release photo of Kia that was dragged 8 miles by semi-truck, woman hospitalized

Click here for updates on this story
LEAWOOD, Kansas (KMBC) -- A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized early Wednesday after a semitrailer dragged her vehicle nearly eight miles after a crash.
Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a small car became trapped under a semitrailer on Interstate 435.
Leawood police said the crash happened at the intersection of the on-ramp to Westbound I-435 and State Line Road.
It's believed the semitrailer was crossing westbound when it struck the woman's Kia, which was heading southbound on State Line Road.
On Thursday, the Leawood Police Department released a new photo of the result from the crash.
The Kia hit the right rear of the trailer, police said. The car sustained significant damage, but the woman inside suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the semitrailer is cooperating.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with knowledge of the event is asked to contact Leawood police at 913-642-7700 or tips@leawood.org.
Editor's Note: This story was updated Friday night for clarity.