JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri law enforcement academies are adding a new course to their curriculums.
The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission voted on Tuesday to require Missouri law enforcement academies to begin educating all law enforcement recruits in the history of policing in minority communities in the U.S.
The measure was unanimously approved.
The two-hour block of instruction would cover policing from the founding of the nation through the present.
"I believe providing this training in the history of policing for Missouri officers can help create a better understanding of some of the underlying reasons for conflict and distrust that can exist between law enforcement and minority communities, and can help create better relations going forward," POST Commissioner and Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill said.
Hill was also a member of the POST subcommittee who spent the last two months studying the issue.
The two-hour curriculum is currently being developed and will become part of the mandatory basic training curriculum six months after being shared with Missouri's 20 law enforcement basic training academies.
The POST commission sets minimum standards for the basic training of peace officers in Missouri.