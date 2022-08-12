POTOSI - A Potosi police officer has been arrested and charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse.
Matthew Skaggs was arrested on Aug. 10 after Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum was contacted about potential misconduct from a police officer.
Per a press release, Chief Gum said he realized that the allegations were criminal in nature and immediately contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to open an investigation.
According to a probable cause statement, the investigation was opened after the mother of the child contacted Chief Gum about finding vape cartridges with THC in her child's room, and that Skaggs had given the cartridges to the child. In the same conversation, the mother later went on to tell Chief Gum that Skaggs had been bartering the vape cartridges for explicit photos and videos of her son's genitalia.
Court documents say the child also told authorities Skaggs showed up to the Potosi R-3 Kindergarten Center in his police vehicle to give the child the vape cartridges, wearing his police uniform. Skaggs then proceeded to touch the child inappropriately while in his police vehicle, the documents said.
Skaggs was transported to the Washington County Jail. He immediately resigned from the Potosi Police Department and gave up his peace officer's license, the chief said.
Skaggs has been charged with the following offenses:
- Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse
- Enticement or attempted enticement of a child (Actor 21 years or older, Child less than 15 years old)
- First-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk
Skaggs is being held on a $100,000 bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.