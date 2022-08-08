JEFFERSON CITY – President Joe Biden on Monday approved Gov. Mike Parson's request for a major disaster declaration to assist the St. Louis region impacted by the record flooding in late July, the governor announced on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.
This afternoon, the President approved our request for a major disaster declaration for Missouri in response to the severe flooding that impacted the St. Louis region from July 25 to July 28.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 8, 2022
According to a press release by the governor's office, the disaster declaration makes two kinds of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance programs available: individual assistance and public assistance.
FEMA's individual assistance program — which applies to residents in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis and St. Charles counties — allows eligible residents to apply for federal assistance, which includes temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of any belongings that were damaged as a result of the flooding, vehicle assistance and other qualifying expenses.
FEMA's public assistance program — which applies to the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties — allows eligible local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to apply for federal assistance, which includes reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.
For individual assistance, eligible residents are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance online or by calling FEMA's toll-free application line at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week.
Individuals are encouraged to document losses, including taking photographs of the damage and keep all receipts. The deadline to apply for individual assistance is 60 days from the date of the president's major disaster declaration.
The disaster declaration was approved only a few days after Parson submitted the request to the president on Aug. 4, and a week since the initial announcement that FEMA will participate in damage assessments in the affected areas.
Today, we requested that the President issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties in response to record flash flooding in the region.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 4, 2022
The record-breaking rainfall began on July 25 and lasted through July 28 and claimed the lives of two people. After preliminary damage assessments were completed, more than 750 homes and 130 businesses incurred damages leading to at least $35 million in uninsured infrastructure damage, in addition to emergency response costs.