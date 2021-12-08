KANSAS CITY - President Joe Biden visited Kansas City Wednesday, promoting the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will assist the American people.
Biden spoke at the Kansas City Transportation Authority and unveiled his new branding for the nearly $1 trillion law, "Building a Better America." He also promoted a new website, Build.gov, which will serve as a learning tool for Americans.
He said the new law will give people a better chance to work and will change their lives for the better.
The president said the U.S. needs to "build a backbone for the country and reunite it."
According to Biden, that starts with the middle class. The new infrastructure law will create 95% of jobs that don't require college education, Biden said.
President Biden said the law will help create well paid union jobs to fix the roadways, as well as clean and replace water infrastructure.
"We need to reinvest in our country to build better jobs, a better America," Biden said.
Kansas is set to receive $3.2 billion and Missouri will receive $7.9 billion under the law.
The money is able to assist with projects that tie into areas that need improvement transportation, broadband internet and water systems throughout both states.
According to Biden, Missouri and Kansas were in the top 10 states for power outages partially due to storms in Missouri and Kansas damaging power lines and outlets.
The president recalled the 2011 Joplin tornado, which caused severe damage to the area.
"We never break, we never stop," Biden said. "The Americans always rebuild and we will rebuild this country."
According to the president, Missouri roads are among the slowest in the country. He said his plan will improve the railroad transit industry. He mentioned cities like Columbia and Jefferson City would be greatly effected, as they are located "right off Interstate 70."
Biden reinsured the public that the law would not raise taxes for anyone who makes less than an annual salary of $400,000. He said the law does not add to inflation and the top 1% of people living among the wealthy will "pay their fair share."
"We'll look back 30 years from now and say America won the competition," Biden said. "The U.S is currently 14th in the world in infrastructure, the time for losing is over over over over!"
Biden also paid tribute to former Sen. Bob Dole and Buck O'Neil. Dole, who died Sunday, was a longtime friend of Biden during his time in Congress. O'Neil, the first Black coach in the majors, was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday.