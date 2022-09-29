WASHINGTON D.C. − A new bronze statue of President Harry S. Truman was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol building Thursday afternoon.
The Truman Library Institute held the unveiling during a Congressional Statue Dedication Ceremony.
The institute spearheaded the Truman Statue Campaign to fund, create and install the new statue. The campaign raised more than $400,000 from donors across the country, according to a news release.
A committee of Truman family and friends, along with current and former Institute board members, reviewed proposals from six artists and presentations from four finalists before choosing Kansas City-based sculptor Tom Corbin.
“President Truman’s tenacity, character, and courage to confront difficult problems are values admired by his fellow Missourians and people who study our history,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, who played a crucial role in steering the Truman Statue Project. “No president faced more crucial decisions than those President Truman confronted in the first nine months of his presidency. It’s been an honor to work in the same Russell Senate offices he used for the last 12 years.”
The 7.5-foot statue stands atop a 3-foot inscribed pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda. Truman's statue is the tenth presidential statue in the Rotunda. Alexander Hamilton's statue was relocated to the Hall of Columns to make room for Truman, the news release said.
The bronze statue is also become part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, which is comprised of 100 statues - two from each of the 50 states.
Truman was born in Lamar, Missouri on May 8, 1884. He served in the Missouri National Guard before serving in World War I. He went on to be a Jackson County judge, a U.S. Senator and eventually vice president to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. After Roosevelt's unexpected death, Truman was sworn in as the nation's 33rd president.