COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson has made two recommendations for budget cuts to Missouri's consumer directed services program. CDS, which is part of the Medicaid program, allows those in the disabled community to live a more independent life.
This program currently serves more than 40,000 Missourians.
Services for Independent Living (SIL) in Columbia and Independent Living Resource Center in Jefferson City are fighting back against the cuts. Together, the two organizations serve over 200 mid-Missourians on the CDS program.
SIL is funded in part by CDS and provides mid-Missourians with assistance and in-home aides.
"We are already being challenged by paying minimum wage and with a cut, it will be very difficult for us to even to be able to meet Missouri's increasing minimum wage," SIL Executive Director Jessica Macy said.
SIL helps attendees with transportation assistance, in-home care help, and peer groups to create a sense of community.
"I think it's sad, but overall when I first heard about it, I just was speechless overall. It's like I am still trying to comprehend what's going on," Kelley McMullen said, when asked about the potential cuts.
McMullen currently works at SIL as an aide, but as someone with a disability, his involvement with SIL came from the peer support programs that allowed him to gain confidence and becoming more assertive.
Myron Black, an SIL attendee, says the proposed budget cuts would mean a less independent life for himself.
"It's devastating when we are willing to cut in-home services to people who need them," Macy said.
Passionate about the issue, Black wrote a letter to Gov. Parson to tell him what this would mean for people like himself.
"I just told him how cutting the budget would affect thousands of Missourians, especially people like me with severe disabilities," Black said.
"It's not just numbers on a piece of paper, I understand how important a budget is, I know the state of Missouri has to have a balanced budget. But taking money away from our most vulnerable citizens is not the way to do it," Macy said.
SIL is working with other CDS programs to contact State Representatives urging them to vote against the potential budget cuts when it gets to legislation.
KOMU 8 reached out to the Governor's office late Tuesday afternoon and has yet to hear their response.