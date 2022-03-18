JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri House bill 2136 is a proposed action designed to better train teachers and schools to prevent youth suicide and help students with mental illnesses.
The Missouri Behavioral Health Council submitted written testimony in support of the bill. Its CEO, Brent McGinty, said the organization was involved in developing the legislation and appreciates the bipartisan support on such an important topic.
"There is no health without mental health," McGinty said. "We're starting to realize that all the physical health is connected in so many ways to mental health. So, we need to do really better job."
The Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is also in support of the bill.
Dr. Maya Moody, a pediatrician in St. Louis and president-elect of the Missouri chapter, said the duration of the pandemic has accentuated feelings of loneliness and isolation on kids and made the need for school-based mental health services more important.
"Any little step to help promote suicide or mental crisis lines and make that information ready and available will be one step in the right direction preventing completed suicides in Missouri," Moody said.
The bill's text proposes two major changes. It would offer more training opportunities for teachers to detect warning signs of suicide or severe mental illness. Schools in the state would also be required to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on its student IDs, including the soon to take effect shortened dialing code: 988.
"Here in Jefferson City, we've had some incidents of suicide with kids who are struggling," McGinty said. "It's just so impactful. It's one of those that shocks a community, that shocks a school, that shocks teachers. It's just a tragedy for families to deal with. So, I think it is an issue that people are realizing, especially with the increased stress and anxiety around COVID, that it's something we really need to pay attention to."
A public hearing on the bill will be held on Monday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m. in House hearing room 7.