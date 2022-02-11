COLE COUNTY − The Cole County prosecuting attorney said Friday he will not file charges against the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter who found vulnerabilities in a state website.
Prosecuting attorney Locke Thompson issued a statement Friday which said there was an argument to be made that there was a violation of law.
"However, upon a review of the case file, the issues at the heart of the investigation have been resolved through non-legal means, As such, it is not in the best interest of Cole County citizens to utilize the significant resources and taxpayer dollars that would be necessary to pursue misdemeanor criminal charges in this case," Thompson wrote.
Gov. Mike Parson said in October that the state planned to prosecute the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter, Josh Renaud, who found vulnerability flaws in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's (DESE) website.
At the time, Gov. Parson called Renaud a "hacker" who had "unlawfully decoded the records of at least three educators."
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported more than 100,000 Social Security numbers were vulnerable and visible in the HTML source code of certain pages. The Post-Dispatch notified DESE before publishing that report, and the department was able to update the coding.
Renaud issued a personal statement on Friday, calling the decision a "relief" but said it "does not repair the harm done to him or his family."
"My actions were entirely legal and consistent with established journalistic principles," Renaud wrote. "Yet Gov. Mike Parson falsely accused me of being a “hacker” in a televised press conference, in press releases sent to every teacher across the state, and in attack ads aired by his political action committee. He ordered the Highway Patrol to begin a criminal investigation, forcing me to keep silent for four anxious months."
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch learned of Thompson's statement Friday night, and publisher Ian Caso said they are pleased Thompson did not file charges.
"While an investigation of how the state allowed this information to be accessible was appropriate, the accusations against our reporter were unfounded and made to deflect embarrassment for the state’s failures and for political purposes," Caso wrote.
Thompson said the investigation is closed and there will be no further comments made from his office.