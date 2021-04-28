JEFFERSON CITY- Protesters gathered in front of the Missouri State Capitol building Wednesday morning in an attempt to make Missouri voters aware about protecting the ballot initiative.
The protest is in response to two proposed bills by the Missouri House which would alter the ballot initiative process.
Denise Lieberman, Director of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, said ballot initiatives allow the opportunity for citizens to participate in the legislative process.
"Currently, citizens who feel that their lawmakers are not representing their interests in the legislature, can come together and, if they collect enough signatures, can get measures on the ballot for the rest of the voters to consider," she said.
Lieberman said this process is already difficult for citizens.
Benjamin Singer, the Executive Director of Show Me Integrity, a bi-partisan movement that lead the protest, said the passing of the bills would make this already hard process almost impossible to work.
"Right now it's already very difficult to pass a ballot imitative. Only about 1% of initiatives that are filed end up making it onto the ballot," Singer said.
Singer said they have to gather nearly 300,000 signatures around the state to get something on the ballot.
"The legislature is trying to make it basically impossible to use the initiative process by raising the number of signatures to over half a million and increasing the voter threshold to a super-majority," Singer said.
Some ballot initiatives passed in Missouri include Medicaid expansion and the Hancock amendment, which attempted to lower taxes.
The protest featured speakers from the ACLU, Empower Missouri, Missouri House Democrats, League of Women Voters and former Senator Bob Johnson.