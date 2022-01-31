JEFFERSON CITY − A rally against the appointment of Missouri's health director took place at the Capitol Monday afternoon.
Donald Kauerauf, the director of Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, is set to be appointed in front of the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee. Kauerauf was selected over the summer when the legislature was out of session, after Dr. Randall Williams' resignation.
Protestors took to the Rotunda to demonstrate against Kauerauf's appointment. The protestors hung signs over the banister and also surrounded Gov. Mike Parson's office.
The large group then moved to the third floor of the Capitol where the rally continued in front of the Senate lounge. Protestors made their way in front of the lounge about 30 minutes prior to the appointment starting.
Protesters beginning to crowd the hall here outside the Senate hearing.
Many of the protestors sported circle stickers that read "Kauerauf Confirmation" with a red line through the words indicating they were against the appointment.
Among the chatter, protestors began singing in front of the doors. They also loudly recited the Lord's prayer with the intentions to get those in the Senate lounge to hear them.
Protestors recite the Lord's prayer loudly in front of the doors of the Senate hearing. One lady said they were hoping the Lord would hear them as well as the Senate hearing.
There are no vaccine mandates from the Parson administration. There is only a federal vaccine mandate for certain health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Lawmakers are gathered as the meeting begins
Parson sent a statement around 2:50 p.m. Monday, about three hours after the protesting began, to defend his choice for DHSS director. He said it was concerning to see Missouri officials "grandstanding for purely political reasons and fueling fears without any regard for the truth."
"Back in July, after months of careful vetting and interviews, we selected Don to lead DHSS because he was the best qualified candidate for the job," Parson said a news release.
He would go on to address Kauerauf's comments on the vaccine.
"To set the record straight, Don is strongly pro-life and anti-abortion and against government mandating mask wearing and COVID-19 vaccinations. Those were his views and beliefs when I appointed him, and they remain today," Parson said.
Kauerauf reiterated these views in the meeting and said he is against both statewide mask and vaccine mandates.
Kauerauf reiterated that he is both against statewide mask and vaccine mandates. Neither currently exist in Missouri.
Parson said his office was prepared to address any comments, questions, or concerns with Kauerauf's appointment. While there was evident backlash regarding Kauerauf, Parson said he is standing by his selection and credits Kauerauf with helping prevent COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
No vote was held in Monday's committee hearing.