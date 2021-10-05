BONNE TERRE - Missourians are gathering across the state Tuesday as Missouri's first execution in 17 months is set to take place at 6 p.m.
Ernest Johnson is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson was convicted of murdering three people in February 1994 at a convenience store in Columbia.
Johnson's execution has made national headlines in recent weeks, as Johnson and his lawyers have made repeated attempts to appeal sentencing. His lawyers argue Johnson has an intellectual disability and killing him would violate the Constitution.
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) is one of the organizations that has advocated for Johnson to serve a lifetime in prison without possibility of parole, rather than execution.
MADP will hold multiple protests across the state Tuesday, including at the Capitol in Jefferson City, in St. Louis with U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, in Kansas City, in Columbia at the Boone County Courthouse and at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
Michelle Smith, MADP's racial justice coordinator, says MADP's focus is to fight for the abolition of the death penalty in Missouri.
"In that role we support those who are on death row currently in Missouri, support their families also," Smith explained. "We also monitor the capital cases in the [United] States and do some advocacy work, trying to get prosecutors not to seek the death penalty."
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2002 (Atkins vs. Virginia) that intellectually disabled people are ineligible to be executed. Johnson and his lawyer Jeremy Weis have appealed to state and federal courts with the claim that Johnson is mentally disabled. Weis said Johnson has taken multiple IQ tests and others exams that have shown Johnson has the intellectual capacity of a child.
"We have been advocating for Ernest because we believe that the ruling of Atkins versus Virginia ... we believe that applies to Mr. Johnson," Smith said. "We want to stand with Ernest in solidarity, with his family, in the community, to uplift this issue, so that we can work toward actually abolishing capital punishment in our state."
Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that the state will move forward with Johnson's execution and that he has no plans to grant clemency. The statement comes after Pope Francis, Rep. Bush, Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver and former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden have asked for a stay in the execution over the last week.
State-sanctioned execution of the intellectually disabled is both morally reprehensible and egregiously unconstitutional.That’s why @RepCori and I are calling on Governor Parson to stay the execution of Ernest Johnson.https://t.co/X4rr8oAZnQ— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) October 4, 2021
Smith said MADP is imploring the governor and the U.S. Supreme Court to make that move.
"We're not saying Ernest didn't do anything or to let him go," Smith explained. "We're saying we want his constitutional rights honored and we want his intellectually disabilities to be looked at in a fair manner."
Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation will also hold a "Vigil for Life" Tuesday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse.
The nonprofit organization said Gov. Parson "falsely characterizes his impending execution as the result of a 'lawful sentence."
"Parson and courts have opted to overlook the vast paper trail showing Johnson is intellectually disabled and declined to exercise decent and appropriate deliberation, which should have included a neutral review such as a Board of Inquiry comprised of neutral mental-health professionals. Instead, our governor and courts seem hellbent on exacting revenge," the organization said.
Below is a full timeline of Johnson's case.