COLUMBIA - Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding.
Tuesday marks the beginning of the 30-day comment period that Missouri residents have to provide feedback on this attempt to protect minors from "non-age-appropriate materials."
According to a news release from Ashcroft's office, libraries would adopt written policies determining what material is age-appropriate. As well, state funds could not be used to purchase or acquire inappropriate materials in any form that "appeal to the prurient interest of a minor."
The rule was added to the Missouri register Tuesday, which prompted Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, the newly-formed library workers union, to speak out against it at a press conference.
"The goal of this event was to get people to make a public comment about this role, because I think it is really important that we get as many voices on it as possible," said Dakota Honnes, a founding member of the DBRLWU and a speaker at Tuesday's event. "And I that people make it known that this is not something we want for Missouri."
For Honnes, this issue is personal.
"I'm a trans woman," Honnes said. "And I had a point in my life where I was very scared and lonely. And I went to the library, and I got books about other kids like me, and they made me feel seen, they made me feel proud to be myself. That feeling changed my life. And everyone should be able to go to the library and get that feeling to read a book that makes them feel a little less alone. And this rule is trying to restrict that."
On Monday, the DBRL Board of Trustees officially adopted a statement in opposition to the proposed rule.
"We are completely uninterested in restricting the materials that our patrons have access to that is against every single principle we hold at the library," Bryce Johnsen, another DBRLWU member, said. "But it will mean that we'll have less money."
Tuesday's press conference lasted all of 15 minutes with no public comment made from anyone in the audience. In fact, the majority of the audience was members of the press.
"I think it's accessibility," said Lena Lalka, a Columbia parent. "If they don't accidentally come across it or they don't know how to look for it. A lot of people just don't know what's going on around them. So there should definitely be a big push for like education like this so that people can be aware because I know that there's, you know, a lot of parents who probably have strong feelings about things like this question."
Lalka has two children, an 11-month-old and an 8-year-old. She says reading is fundamental in her household and said she believes that a proposal like this creates an unfair power imbalance.
"I think it's definitely up to parents," Lalka said. "But more importantly, I mean, it's our job to teach our kids how to make good choices, and they should have all access to information that they need to do that."
Her husband, William Lalka, echoed his wife's sentiments and said this discussion is ultimately a matter of free speech.
"The reason people come to libraries is get books, get entertainment, get media of that," he said. "And it's a free. People talk about free speech all the time. That's what should be upheld here. And yes, you're allowed to not like stuff. But you also have to respect other people's opinions. And if they feel as a parent that their children are ready, or this is an introductory aspect, because, you know, the public school system doesn't teach things in the way that they want them, then you should have access to that."
Missouri residents seeing to make a public comment can do so in two ways:
- By emailing comments to comments@sos.mo.gov (write the proposed rule number, 15 CSR 30-200.015, as the subject), or
- By downloading the public comment form and mailing their responses to Missouri Secretary of State, P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, 65102.