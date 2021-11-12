JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), with its statewide regional planning partners, has identified $1 billion in annual unfunded needs for Missouri's roads and bridges.

MoDOT has developed a "High Priority Unfunded Needs" list to guide the development of projects into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds increase.

Public meetings will be held across the state from Nov. 16 through Dec. 9. The two meetings in the mid-Missouri area include:

Northeast District

Monday, Nov. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Audrain County Courthouse

101 N. Jefferson St., Mexico

Central District

Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson City High School Cafeteria

609 Union St, Jefferson City

Missouri’s additional 12.5 cent motor fuel tax increased in July. MoDOT staff has worked with metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning commissions throughout the state to develop a list of high priority unfunded road and bridge needs.

“Even with additional revenue, transportation needs greatly outweigh funding available, and the challenge is determining the optimal projects to fund that provide the greatest return on investment to taxpayers,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “Across every region of the state, feedback from Missourians has consistently prioritized maintaining the existing system as the highest priority."