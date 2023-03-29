COLUMBIA − Public libraries are feeling the heat after the Missouri House perfected budget bills that would eliminate state funding for libraries across state, citing a controversial lawsuit as the reason.
Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage), the House Budget Committee chairman, proposed to cut the entire $4.5 million budget slated for Missouri libraries last week after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit to overturn a new Missouri law.
This suit, which was filed on behalf of the Missouri Libraries Association (MLA) and the Missouri Association of School Librarians, targeted a law banning "explicit sexual" images from all school materials, including library books. This law, the ACLU argued, was directly against the constitutional rights of the students.
In a statement, they criticized the chairman's decision to propose the budget cut.
"If the members of the committee are concerned about preserving taxpayer funds, they should stop enacting laws they know do not meet constitutional muster, not burden local governments in a misguided effort to silence organizations who object to the legislature’s overreach," the ACLU said.
On Tuesday, the proposed cut passed through the House - and local libraries are feeling the pressure.
"As president I hear a lot of anxiety and worry from all of the librarians that are a part of our association," Otter Bowman, president of MLA, said. "This is a scary time to be trying to manage everything in libraries"
Because of the size of the towns some public libraries are in, the tax base is much smaller. This means that in order to provide services to the public, libraries use state funding.
If the proposed budget cut passes, Missouri libraries might have to cut back on what they can provide the public.
"... They would have to reduce hours, their collections would probably not be able to be updated in any sort of way, resources that they offered to the community like Wi-Fi connection and job assistance... all of those services would be at risk," Bowman said. "Each library has a different story in terms of how much it's going to affect them, but no one is going to walk away okay."
The budget bills needs one last vote in the House, before it heads to the Senate.