JEFFERSON CITY - State representatives held a budget hearing Wednesday where they discussed House bill 3021, which would provide a $500 tax credit to Missourians.
HB 3021, which is sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage), would provide those with tax liabilities a tax credit up to $500 and for married couples who file jointly, up to $1000. The bill will set aside $1 billion from the Missouri Department of Revenue for the tax credits.
If an individual has money withheld from their taxes, the tax credit will give them money back. If an individual has a tax liability (owe taxes), then they will not get money back but would pay less. If an individual's tax liability is less than $500, then they will only get the amount of liability. Only Missourians who pay their tax liabilities or have money withheld for their liabilities will physically get money back.
Rep. Smith opened the hearing by explaining partly why he sponsored this bill and brought it to light this week.
"After having passed the largest budget in the state's history of $46 billion, we are still in possession of excess revenues for multiple different reasons," Smith said.
HAPPENING SOON:Representative Cody Smith (R) is sponsoring HB 3021 which would provide Missourians with a $500 one-time tax credit. Hearing starting shorty.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/t1S6MQhyGS— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 13, 2022
If a person is making less than $12,500 or their income is entirely from social security, they would not be subject for the tax credit.
Missouri AARP Advocacy Director Jay Hardenbrook testified against the current bill proposal for this reason.
"The lowest income seniors in our state would not get any benefit from this legislation," Hardenbrook said. "And, they are also the ones who have seen the biggest impact from the current inflation in the economy and from increases in prescription drug cost."
Rep. Peter Meredith (D-St. Louis City) raised questions during the hearing regarding the people the bill misses out on.
"Folks on fixed retirement incomes or social security likely wouldn't get anything, even though they might be the ones suffering the most from inflation and things like that? ... Those with the least wouldn't get anything though?" Meredith asked.
"Potentially," Zac Wyatt, legislative director at Missouri Department Of Revenue, said.
Last week, Rep. Kevin Windham (D-St. Louis) proposed a similar bill that used the same funding but was not linked with taxes. He commented on Smith's sponsored bill in a press release Tuesday.
In a statement released yesterday by House Minority Caucus, Rep. Crystal Quade. Windham stated:“Missourians know the difference between a stimulus check and a tax break so House Republicans should be ashamed of this proposal,” Windham said.@KOMUnews— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 13, 2022
On Wednesday, Windham, along with other House representatives, said they had concerns with the lack of data for the bill.
"We don't know how many people we are not touching, we don't know how many people we are touching," Windham said.
The house committee is set to meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the budget and the bill. Rep. Smith wanted to advance to executive session Thursday morning but said he understands it may not happen given the lack of data from the Missouri Department of Revenue and issues within the current bill proposed.