Rally held to advocate for change within Missouri's Child Protective Services system

JEFFERSON CITY – The fight for change within the Missouri foster care, family court and other Child Protective Services systems is an uphill battle for many advocates. That's why they gathered at the Capitol to raise awareness Monday afternoon.
"A lot of times there are really good people who work in the children's division but they are following a system and they are obedient to a system that's not working," Laura Thomason, a speaker at the rally, said.
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Social Services released a case study showing Missouri's foster care system rarely reduced a child's risk of going missing from state custody in 2019.
Thomason advocated for more resources to prevent human trafficking and to help heal from it for those who are found.
Kelly Hill, the executive director of Heart of Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) was not at the rally, but said the system's flaws span from divorce and custody matters to foster care, too.
“It is a very strained system right now," Hill said. "The Department of Social Services, its children’s division, is struggling so hard to have adequate staffing levels for their foster care case management.”
Hill said people like Guardians ad Litem can have heavy case loads, making it harder for children being represented in court.
“They typically aren’t able to get to know all the kids on their load maybe to the level that they all need," Hill said.
That's where CASA volunteers can come into a case and help advocate for a child, too.
"CASAs can kind of help make sure all of the relevant information about the kids is shared with the team and the judge so that the best decision hopefully can be made for those kids," Hill said.
Other rally attendees were there to advocate for legislation to be passed that would allow children to be represented by attorneys who are not Guardians ad Litem and eliminate court-appointed professionals' immunity to prosecution.
“In a nutshell, Mikaela’s Law will help to hold accountable these professionals who harm children that they are court appointed to protect," Cindy Randolph, a speaker at the rally, said.
Randolph said the family court system failed her daughter, Mikaela.
“On December 1, 2013, my daughter came to me and said that my husband had been molesting her, raping her, sexually abusing her," "We went into the family court system for help."
But Randolph said the family court system failed her daughter, Mikaela, when her custody was granted to her grandmother who allowed her father to see Mikaela regularly.
“It was years and years and years of not having help and Mikaela begging her Guardian ad Litem to get off of our case because she was not advocating for Mikaela," Randolph said.
“Mikaela was 14 years old when she committed suicide because of what her Guardian ad Litem had done to her," Randolph said.
Hill said that heightened emotions between parents during custody battles can also play a role in how Guardians ad Litem are often viewed in a negative light by a parent.
"A lot of times I find that people who are upset about GALs come from those divorce and custody cases because those are very contentious," Hill said.
Both Hill and Thomason said more funding and more volunteers will be the solution to adequately represent every child in need throughout the state's family court and foster care systems.
"The case workers themselves are overworked," Thomason said. "They have 25, 30 cases. It's hard to really stop and give a case the attention it deserve if you're stuck with 30 cases."