JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri WIC announced a new program waiver to help participants replace their previously redeemed, recalled formula on Tuesday.
This comes after Missouri WIC announced Friday the recall of some powdered Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare formulas manufactured by Abbott.
Typically, WIC federal regulations prohibit retailers from permitting exchanges for authorized supplemental foods obtained with WIC benefits, but Missouri WIC received a waiver to this requirement to respond to shortages due to the voluntary recall.
This waiver only applies to items being exchanged under the 2022 Abbott recall of certain powder formula and exempt formula during the COVID-19 supply chain disruptions
This waiver states that WIC authorized retailers must treat all customers the same with regard to the recall exchange process of the formula and possible substitutes, which may include, but are not limited to:
- The same brand (Abbott) in a different product, physical form, or unit size,
- A substitute product in another brand,
- A store credit
- A cash refund
Retailers are not required to verify whether a product was purchased with WIC benefits as part of the exchange process.
The recall exchange process could vary with each WIC retailer since the exchange will be handled under each retailer’s recall policy.