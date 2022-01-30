JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri observes Earthquake Awareness Month each February to emphasize the very real risk of a catastrophic earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ).
The NMSZ, centered in southeast Missouri generated some of the most powerful earthquakes in U.S. history, according to a news release.
While no one can predict exactly when an earthquake will occur, scientists agree that large earthquakes in this zone still pose a risk.
On Nov. 17, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred near Poplar Bluff, the largest in Missouri since 1991. The area averages more than 200 earthquakes each year, though most are too small to be felt, according to the State Emergency Management Agency.
“The November earthquake was felt as far north as St. Louis and as far south as Memphis, Tennessee,” Jim Remillard, SEMA director, said. “While we’re grateful there was no significant damage and no one was seriously injured during that event, the shaking was another important reminder that if a major earthquake were to occur, Missouri would be directly impacted. That’s why it’s important that we are all prepared.”
The Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium (CUSEC) offers these tips to remain safe during an earthquake:
- Bolt bookcases to wall studs, install strong latches on cupboards and strap your home's water heater to wall studs— if it tips over it could start a fire or gas leak, and you could lose a valuable source of water.
- Secure overhead lighting fixtures and move heavy objects from high shelves to lower ones. Many injuries in an earthquake are caused by this falling debris.
- Put together an emergency kit, including a flashlight, first aid kit, radio, drinking water and blankets. A major earthquake could leave families without utilities for weeks.
- Develop a family communication plan. Identify a relative living at least 100 miles away; everyone can call to "check in" to tell family you're safe.
- Know how to turn off your gas and water.
- Find out if your house is covered for earthquake damage. Most homeowner insurance does not include earthquake coverage; it must be purchased separately.
When shaking starts, the best way to stay safe is to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” to protect yourself from falling debris, SEMA said.
Drop to your knees, cover your head and get under a desk or table if possible, and hold on until the shaking stops. Experts say that, in developed countries with modern structures, falling debris is the most common source of injuries.
CUSEC will host two Facebook Lives for Earthquake Awareness Month: Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
Many more resources for families, schools and businesses are available on SEMA's website.