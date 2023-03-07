COLUMBIA - Recreational cannabis sales in Missouri generated $71.7 million in revenue during its first month of legalization.
Medical marijuana sales generated an additional $31.2 million, resulting in a combined total of $102.9 million in sales since Feb. 3, according to data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
In Illinois, where adult-use marijuana sales began in January 2020, $39 million in legal cannabis was sold during the first month.
Megan Mobley, brand ambassador for Shangri-La Dispensary, believes the decrease in stigma is responsible for the booming purchases of recreational marijuana, especially by cancer and epilepsy patients.
"There was a huge stigma with cannabis here [Missouri] and breaking that stigma, even though it was legal on a medicinal level, people were fearful of getting a medicinal card," Mobley said. "But with it being recreational now, its ending the stigma a little bit to allow patients to come in and get the help they're looking for."
Mobley herself moved to Colorado for seven years in order to treat her cancer and epilepsy symptoms with cannabis.
Recreational sales have a 6% tax rate and medical purchases have a 4% tax rate.
The legal marijuana sales in February alone generated $5.5 million in tax revenue to be split between veteran's services, drug addiction treatment and Missouri's public defender system, as outlined in Amendment 3.
A mandate in Article 14 requires tax revenue from both medical and recreational purchases to fund the expungement of marijuana convictions throughout the state of Missouri.
"We're very happy that approximately 10 thousand expungements have already been granted, and many counties are beginning the expungement process before they receive any money to help pay for it," Attorney Dan Viets said.
People currently serving a sentence for certain marijuana offenses under 3 pounds or people on parole or probation need to petition the court in order to be released early.
"The deadline is in Article 14 that all misdemeanors should be expunged by the eighth of June, and all marijuana felonies, with very few exceptions, should be expunged by the eighth of December," Viets said.
As per the amendment, local governments can impose an additional tax up to 3% on sales and some have already approved measures that would do so.
Both the Columbia City Council and the Boone County Commission have approved a measure for the April 4 ballot which would instate a 3% tax increase on recreational marijuana sales upon voter approval.