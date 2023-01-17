WASHINGTON D.C. - Rep. Mark Alford, who represents Missouri's 4th Congressional District, announced he will serve on the House Armed Services and House Agriculture committees.
The Armed Services Committee focuses on defense and military assets, while the Agriculture Committee advocates for the interest of farmers and ranchers.
It’s an honor to serve on the two most critical committees for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District in my first term in Congress. I’ll never stop fighting from the House Armed Services Committee and House Agriculture Committee.https://t.co/UduEVRTgEN— Mark Alford 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@markalfordkc) January 17, 2023
Alford, a first time Congressman and former news anchor, told KSHB before that he had his sights set on both committees. Missouri's former 4th Congressional Rep. Vicky Hartzler served on both committees.
“We have two strong military bases in the 4th Congressional District. We’re trying to get on the House Armed Services Committee and the Ag Committee, to make sure that our bases are protected,” Alford told KSHB, referencing Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood.