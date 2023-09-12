JEFFERSON CITY − Members of the Missouri House of Representatives majority caucus have selected State Rep. Jonathan Patterson to serve as the next speaker of the House.
Patterson, a Republican from Jackson County, was chosen by a vote of his caucus colleagues in the House on Tuesday.
Patterson represents District 30, which includes parts of Jackson County. He was elected to his first two-year term in November of 2018 and currently serves as majority floor leader. He will continue in that role until the 2025 legislative session.
"I want to thank my fellow caucus members for their support and for placing their trust and faith in me as we move Missouri forward," Patterson said in a statement.
"I will continue to work with all members of the House to find a common ground, pass commonsense legislation, and protect the rights, freedoms, and values Missourians hold dear. As we face the challenges of tomorrow, I know that together we can take the necessary steps toward a brighter future for all who live in our great state," he continued.