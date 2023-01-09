JEFFERSON CITY - House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) filed legislation Monday to ban companies from outside of the United States from owning Missouri farmland, according to the House Democratic Caucus.
"We want to make laws that invest in Missourians, not overseas corporate interests more concerned with extracting profit from one of our state’s most valuable resources: its world-class farmland,” Quade said in a press release.
Quade also said House Bill 707 will help Missouri's farmland legacy.
"Passing this bill would support family farms and ensure that Missourians who have farmed for generations can continue to carry on that proud tradition," Quade said.
If passed, the bill would eliminate a provision put into statute in 2013 that allows foreign corporate entities to own up to 1% of Missouri farmland.