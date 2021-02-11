KANSAS CITY- According to multiple reports, Britt Reid is no longer employed by the Kansas City Chiefs. The son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid caused a three car accident just days before the Super Bowl that sent two children to the hospital, including a five year old girl who remains in critical condition.
Reid's contract ended with the close of the season and the Chiefs chose not to renew his deal, according to ESPN and the NFL Network. He had worked for his father on the Chiefs staff for 8 years including the past two seasons as Kansas City's outside linebackers coach.
Reid did not travel to Super Bowl 55 and had been on leave since the accident, which took place on a highway on-ramp on I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium last Thursday. According to the police report Reid, who takes prescription adderall, told officers at the scene that he had two or three drinks before the accident.
The Kansas City Police Department is continuing an investigation into the accident. The Chiefs issued a statement on Tuesday saying the organization was assisting the police with their investigation. The NFL is also investigating the incident.