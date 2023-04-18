The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved Gov. Mike Parson's request for a disaster declaration in response to severe weather and a tornado that caused damage and killed five people in Bollinger County and surrounding areas on April 5.
This means qualifying homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Stoddard and Wayne counties are eligible for low-interest loans to help with the recovery process.
Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to repair damaged facilities, machinery, equipment, inventory and any other valid business assets. Business and homeowners can also apply for funding that would protect their property from disaster-related damage that could happen in the future.
Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate. Up to $40,000 is available for personal property, such as a car.
The deadline to apply for property damage is June 13. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 16, 2024.
SBA has set up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Lutesville Presbyterian Church, located at 106 Railroad St. in Marble Hill. There, local residents can ask questions about the loan program and application process.
The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, May 4.