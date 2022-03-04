COLUMBIA - Retired U.S. Navy Commander James Musgraves announced on Friday that he will be running for State Representative of House District 50.
According to a press release, the announcement comes after current District 50 Rep. Sara Walsh said she would not seek reelection to her state seat because she is running for U.S. Congress.
Musgraves thanked Rep. Walsh for her service in a statement on Friday.
“First, I would like to thank Rep. Sara Walsh for her years of service to our district," said Musgraves. "And for all of the personal sacrifices she has made for the people of our state."
Musgraves is a Missouri native and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1986. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Political Science from MU in 1993 among other degrees earned in recent years. He retired from the Navy as a Commander in March 2019.
District 50 is a newly drawn district that includes the southside of Columbia.