Roy Blunt meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt met Wednesday with Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its confirmation hearings for Jackson on March 21. Democratic leaders aim to reach a final Senate vote by April 8. Jackson will be formally introduced during televised hearings on March 21, followed by two days of questioning and one day of testimony from additional witnesses.
Blunt said in a news release that he "appreciated the opportunity" to meet with Jackson and congratulate her on her historic nomination.
"We had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy," Blunt said. "I look forward to closely following her confirmation hearings and considering her nomination."
If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman on the nation's highest court. Her nomination comes after Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, announced his retirement from the Supreme Court on Jan. 26.
Jackson is currently a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. circuit. She was a federal district judge from 2013 to 2021, and has served as a vice chair and commissioner on the United States Sentencing Commission.