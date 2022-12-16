JEFFERSON CITY − Nine reindeer are set to to spread Christmas spirit across the state after the Missouri Department of Agriculture approved a livestock movement permit for Santa Claus' healthy reindeer.
Santa Claus applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarians.
Team leader, Rudolph, underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all. Although mischievous, Saint Nick will be coordinating his deliveries to nice boys and girls with his scout elves sitting atop many Missouri shelves.
Chris Chinn, the director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, said she's excited to see Santa spread holiday joy.
“Santa and his elves have worked hard to provide the perfect gifts for children across Missouri this year,” Chinn said. “I’m happy our team can assist in making sure all the presents are able to be delivered by healthy reindeer.”
The permit approves Mr. Claus, his sleigh and nine reindeer for flight starting on Christmas Eve, with a few exceptions for early deliveries.