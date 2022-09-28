JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that his Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Unit has obtained civil commitments for 37 predators since Schmitt's term began in January 2019.
According to a press release, the SVP Unit pursues civil commitment of sexual predators who suffer from mental abnormalities that make them more likely to commit predatory acts of sexual violence in the future.
The civil commitments ensure that these predators will receive treatment and will not be released into Missouri communities until they are no longer likely to commit sexually violent offenses.
“One of the biggest priorities of my Office is to keep all six million Missourians safe, especially from predators who seek to harm our most vulnerable citizens,” Schmitt said in the release.
Most recently, the SVP Unit committed Jason Cook in August to Missouri's Sexual Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services center. Cook was convicted of sex offenses in multiple states, including a sex offense against a seven-year-old girl and multiple sexual assaults against prisoners during his sentence.