MISSOURI − Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he will sue to stop the private employer vaccine mandate.
"The federal government does not have the authority to unilaterally force private employers to mandate their employees get vaccinated or foot the bill for weekly testing," Schmitt said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Thursday morning that private businesses with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.
In a news release Thursday morning, Schmitt said his office will sue once OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) is officially published in the federal register.
"We will be on file first thing tomorrow morning to halt this illegal, unconstitutional attempt by the Biden Administration and the federal government to impose their will on thousands of Missouri businesses and millions of Missourians," Schmitt said.
Nearly 84 million people work at large employers across the states, according to CNN.
The Jan. 4 deadline will also apply to certain health care workers and federal contractors. Previously, federal contractors had a Dec. 8 deadline to be fully vaccinated. OSHA said it has aligned the deadline to make it easier for businesses and workers to comply.
Missouri's attorney general already announced a lawsuit against the vaccine mandate for federal contractors last week. Schmitt and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson co-led the suit with eight other states.
Gov. Mike Parson also announced an executive order against the vaccine mandate last week. The order said state offices within the executive branch should "cooperate fully and timely" with Schmitt's legal actions. It also said those offices won't be able to punish the individual or business if they object the mandate due to religious or medical reasons.