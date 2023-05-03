Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) introduced his first bill as a U.S. senator Wednesday.

The Expediting Reform and Stopping Excess Regulations Act, or ERASER Act, intends to "rein in the administrative state" from "overbearing federal regulations," according to a news release from Schmitt's office.

Under this act, federal agencies would not be able to issue a major rule unless it has repealed at least three other rules. The total cost saved by repealing those rules also has to be more than what the new rule would cost.

Major rules are defined in the bill as rules that cost at least $100 million, cause a major increase in costs or prices or have a significant adverse effect on U.S. businesses.

The act would also require the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a study on all rules currently in effect as of the date of the bill's enactment.

It builds off a Trump administration executive order that required two regulations be erased for every new one. The act was appealed by the Biden administration.

The ERASER Act is endorsed by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).